DLA Piper Signs Lease at Downtown Houston Development

Texas Tower. Rendering courtesy of Hines

DLA Piper has signed a 14-year lease with Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge, for 31,000 square feet at Texas Tower, a 47-story office development in downtown Houston. The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2021, and the tenant will relocate to the property in January 2022.

The Class A, 1 million-square-foot project is located at 845 Texas Ave., in an Opportunity Zone. Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects designed the property, which will be built to meet LEED standards. The high-rise will feature a conference center and a rooftop garden, and will comprise floorplates ranging from 30,438 to 31,255 square feet.

With the signing of DLA, Texas Tower stands at 40 percent preleased. Other tenants include Hines—who is set to occupy some 180,000 square feet for their new headquarters—and Vinson & Elkins.

Michael Anderson of Colvill Office Properties represented Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Tim Relyea and David Guion assisted the tenant.