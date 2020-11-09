DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reopens in Ohio

DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel. Image courtesy of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. has reopened DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel in Canton, Ohio, after a $21 million overhaul.

The 164-key property targets football fans who visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. The Albert M. Higley Co. served as general contractor for the renovation project, in partnership with Rocky Bleier Construction Group, while Arkinetics provided hotel design services.

Built in 1985, DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel occupies almost 1 acre at 320 Market Ave. S. HOFV acquired the asset from Pacific Pearl Hotels for $3.8 million in October 2019 and began implementing a capital renovation plan in November. Improvements involved building gutting which allowed for room layout modification and space reconfiguration.

As a result, all guestrooms received new furnishings, windows and amenities. Common-area features such as the indoor pool, fitness center, bar area and ballroom were also upgraded and redesigned. A full-service restaurant was added, as well as 11,000 square feet of meeting and entertainment space. Crestline Hotels & Resorts manages the property under a long-term contract.

The hotel is less than 1 mile from the city center and roughly 3 miles northwest of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.