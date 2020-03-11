Downtown Salt Lake City Office Development Lands 1st Tenant

650 Main. Image courtesy of Patrinely Group

EnerBank USA will be the first tenant of 650 Main, a 326,000-square-foot Class A office development to rise in downtown Salt Lake City. The national consumer lender company will occupy 88,900 square feet on the top three floors of the building, starting early 2022. Newmark Knight Frank assisted the landlord, a joint venture between Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate, in the negotiations. Recently, the two partners also broke ground on a 440,000-square-foot Hewlett Packard campus in Houston.

The developers intend to start construction on the project this spring, on a former parking lot south of Little America Hotel, at 650 Main St. Designed by HOK to achieve LEED Gold certification, the future 10-story building is set to feature floorplates ranging from 29,500 to 40,000 square feet, floor-to-ceiling glass and above standard ceiling heights. Amenities are slated to include a fitness center, bike storage, a private courtyard and an on-site restaurant, as well as flexible conference facilities.

The 6.6-acre development site is one block west of State Street, providing easy access to Interstate 15. Surrounded by shops, restaurants and hotels, the property is also adjacent to a future TRAX light rail station. Salt Lake City International Airport is some 7 miles west. Patrinely and USAA Real Estate also plan to build an additional office building at 645 W. Temple, as part of the second phase of the development.

Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group, together with Aaron Jones, Todd McLachlan and Roman Bernardo of Newmark Knight Frank, represented the landlords in the lease negotiation.