DRA Advisors Trades 1.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio

Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 1.9 million-square-foot industrial portfolio to a Dallas-based institutional investor. CommercialEdge data shows DRA Advisors owned the properties, a portion of which were acquired as part of a $909 million portfolio sale from Sealy Strategic Equity Partners in late 2019.

The collection includes four assets on 141 acres. Each of the properties is within 20 miles of a major metro area, including Indianapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta and Oklahoma City. The newest building opened in 2005, and two of the other facilities were renovated this year. The full portfolio includes:

703,496 square feet at 2001 Commerce Parkway in Franklin, Ind.;

556,287 square feet at 65 Corporate Woods Drive in Bridgeton, Mo.; and

314,412 square feet at 6878 Kelly Ave. in Morrow, Ga.

310,000 square feet at 524 N. Sara Road in Yukon, Okla.;

Associate Director Mollie Alteri, Regional Director & Partner Joey Odom, Senior Director & Partner Mike Sladich, Director Maggie Holmes and Associate Michael Watson from Stan Johnson Co. worked on behalf of the seller. The transaction price and cap rate were not disclosed.