Dream Hotel to Operate 3 Mexico Properties

Central Park Lagunas. Rendering courtesy of Dream Hotel Group

Los Amigos Tulum has appointed Dream Hotel Group to operate three new hospitality projects in Tulum, Mexico. The locations are expected to have a total of 303 guestrooms. The projects focus on renewable energy, sustainability and new technology.

Set to open in 2021, The Beach Club development is located on a white sand beach and is part of an existing waterfront property. Amenities are likely to include a restaurant, outdoor lounge, bar and wellness area.

Slated for completion by the year’s end, Central Park Lagunas is expected to comprise 177 guestrooms and a pool, restaurant, fitness center and spa. Meanwhile, Central Park Rios is scheduled for opening in 2022. Amenities at the 120-key hotel will include a restaurant, swimming pool and multiple fitness centers.

Dream Hotel Group manages 16 hotels and has more than 20 locations in various stages of development around the world. Recently, the company has been chosen to manage a 450-guestroom hotel in Las Vegas. The project is slated for completion in 2023.