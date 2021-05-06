DrinkPak Expands Los Angeles-Area Footprint

The Center at Needham Ranch. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

West Coast beverage maker DrinkPAK is boosting its footprint at a sprawling new industrial park owned by Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners LLC in Santa Clarita, Calif., as the company gears up to produce billions of cans of product per year.

The tenant first signed a 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 of The Center at Needham Ranch last November. Following the two new leases, DrinkPak will occupy another 400,095 square feet across Buildings 3 and 4, boosting its total presence to 572,419 square feet.

A CBRE team of Craig Peters, Cameron Merrill and Doug Sonderegger represented TCC and Clarion in the lease expansion, while Newmark’s Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Once it is up and running, DrinkPak’s three-building campus will feature a trio of high-speed beverage packaging lines that are able to produce up to 4,900 cans per minute. The cutting-edge facility will employ about 200 people and produce 2.1 billion cans per year at full operation, becoming one of the largest such sites in the Western U.S.

Building 3 offers 212,236 square feet of Class A industrial space, while Building 4 has 187,859 square feet. Both properties feature 36-foot clear height, ESFR sprinklers and ample dock positions and parking spaces.

Massive project moves forward

The Center at Needham Ranch spans 250 acres adjacent to Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, with quick access to the Los Angeles region. Phase 1 of the project is now complete, offering about 850,000 square feet of industrial space, and Phase 2 is underway, with vertical construction slated to begin during the fourth quarter. The second phase will offer 725,000 square feet of additional industrial space on a 115-gross acre site.

The HPA Inc.-designed project is about 1 mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14. Oltman’s Construction Co. is the general contractor and the civil engineer is Alliance Land Planning & Engineering.

With DrinkPak’s expansion, Phase 1 of the project is now fully leased. DrinkPak’s neighbors at the park will include production company LA North Studios, which signed a five-year lease for Building 5 last November. LA North Studios will use the space to provide major film studios from to Disney to Netflix with sound stages.

Nicole Welch, managing director with Clarion Partners, noted a “severe” lack of available industrial product across Greater Los Angeles, citing a current vacancy rate of 1.7 percent in a prepared statement.