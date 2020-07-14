DTE Electric’s Renewable Energy Gets the Green Light

Image courtesy of DTE Energy

The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved DTE Electric’s Renewable Energy Plan. The plan includes keeping the electric rates unchanged until 2022, while also bringing online 353 megawatts of wind and solar projects.

Accounting for new solar projects in 2022, DTE’s solar capacity will be triple the current one. The company’s solar and wind projects will generate enough electricity to power 620,000 households. In addition, by 2021, 15 percent of DTE customers’ energy bills will be generated by renewable energy. Customers can opt-in for a greater percentage, up to 100 percent, through MiGreenPower, DTE’s voluntary renewable energy program.

The recently approved plan includes the retirement of the River Rouge coal power plant sooner than initially announced: The plant will stop commercial operation in early 2021 instead of 2022. Two additional coal-fired plants—Trenton and St. Clair—will shut down by 2022. DTE will build a $1 billion natural gas-fired plant in St. Clair County near its Belle River plant in East China Township, estimated to be finalized by 2022.

DTE’s commitment to clean energy translates into a $3 billion investment in solar and wind energy infrastructure and developments since 2009. Over the next four years, the company will invest an additional $2 billion in renewable energy assets and will more than double its renewable energy capacity.