Duke Realty Adds 8th Building to Raleigh Industrial Park

Greenfield North. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Duke Realty Corp. has started construction on Greenfield North 1201, the eighth building within Greenfield North Business Park, a 739,947-square-foot industrial campus in Garner, N.C. The 165,921-square-foot speculative warehouse is slated for delivery by July 2020.

Greenfield North, the only rail-served industrial park in the Raleigh area, is situated at the interchange of Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 70. Downtown Raleigh is roughly 12 miles northwest of the property, while Raleigh Beltline is approximately 7 miles north. All the other park buildings are fully leased, with Atlantic Tire Distributors, Mattress Firm, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Mohawk and Butterball on the tenant roster.

The speculative building underway at 1201 N. Greenfield Parkway will have 32-foot clear height, 30 dock doors, two drive-in doors and an ESFR fire protection system. The development will include a 120-foot truck court and 225 parking spaces for cars and trailers.

As of October, Cushman & Wakefield is the exclusive leasing agent for Greenfield North and all Duke Realty industrial properties in the Triangle area. The REIT’s local portfolio totals 2.9 million square feet.