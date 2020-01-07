Duke Realty Names Columbus VP

Ben Struewing, Vice President of Leasing and Development, Duke Realty. Image courtesy of Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. has named Ben Struewing as vice president of leasing and development in Columbus, Ohio. Struewing previously worked for Duke Realty between 1999 and 2011, most recently in a vice president position.

In his new role, Struewing will manage all market operations, with a focus on leasing of existing properties and spotting new development opportunities. The company also added a vice president of leasing and development to its Pennsylvania team last January.

Struewing has more than 20 years of industry experience, including 12 years of activity in the Columbus market. He directly participated in the land acquisition, development and leasing of more than 11 million square feet of real estate worth in excess of $1.3 billion.

Since leaving Duke Realty, Struewing served as an executive vice president of investments for Midwest/Eastern U.S. with Hackman Capital Partners. Other executive roles included a senior vice president position with JLL. Struewing holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business finance from Miami University.