Dunavant Distribution Group Inks 784 KSF Lease in Houston

Bay Area Business Park. Image courtesy of Stream Realty

Dunavant Distribution Group has signed a 784,000-square-foot industrial lease at Bay Area Business Park, a 3.3 million-square-foot, 10-building development in Pasadena, Texas. The logistics and supply chain company will occupy the entire Building 10 of the development’s Phase Three, bringing its footprint within the industrial park to more than 1 million square feet. Colliers International represented the tenant, while Stream Realty negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Principal Real Estate Investors.

Situated on nearly 96 acres at 10629 Red Bluff Road, Building 10 was delivered earlier this year, together with two other Phase Three components, growing the industrial park by some 1.3 million square feet. CommercialEdge shows the developer broke ground on the project’s third phase in 2019, financing the construction with a $54.5 million loan from Bank of America.

The Class A, 784,000-square-foot warehouse features 36-foot clear height, cross-dock configuration and an ESFR sprinkler system. The LEED-proposed building can be expanded to 1 million square feet and there are more than 500 car and trailer parking spaces available on the property.

Located near Port Houston in the East-Southeast Far industrial submarket, Bay Area Business Park is the largest single-owner industrial campus in metro Houston. The property is some 4 miles west of the Bayport Container Terminal, having easy access to Highway 146, Interstate 10 and Interstate 45.

Justin Robinson and Jeff Pate of Stream Realty represented the landlord, while Colliers’ John Nicholson negotiated on behalf of Dunavant. In June, another Colliers team assisted both parties in the 133,333-square-foot lease signed by A&R Logistics at AmeriPort Industrial Park.