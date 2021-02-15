eBay Plans $52M Expansion in Boone County

eBay Enterprise is expanding its operations in Northern Kentucky. Gov. Steve Beshear announced on May 29 that the global provider of retail-optimized commerce solutions plans to invest nearly $52 million in a new fulfillment center in Boone County.

Scheduled to open this summer, the 630,000-square-foot facility will be located on Transport Drive in Walton. The project will create more than 300 full-time jobs, eBay said. Joining fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville, the Walton facility will expand the company’s distribution space in northern Kentucky to more than 1.4 million square feet.

The company is expanding in order to meet rising customer demand. It invested $45 million last year to expand its Louisville facility, adding 150 new jobs.

“This is a remarkable investment in the Commonwealth, with eBay Enterprise spending $52 million to expand its footprint in northern Kentucky,” Beshear said in a statement. “This announcement is further proof Kentucky provides a strategic location for companies to ship their products around the world.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $2.3 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The incentives, which are performance-based, will allow eBay to keep a portion of its investment over the term of the agreement through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.