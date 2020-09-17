Economy Watch Weekly: Job Growth Surges in June

Economy Editor Dees Stribling discusses the June’s surge in job creation, representing the best month for growth in jobs so far this year. Tune in to find out which sectors saw the greatest increase, for the week ending July 8, 2016. http://internal.cpexecutive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/EconomyWatchPodcast-7.12.16.mp3