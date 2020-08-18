Economy Watch Weekly: Not All Retailers Feeling E-Commerce Impact

While Internet-based sales have been increasing each month and each year, according to the Census Bureau, not all retail sectors are feeling pressured. According to a recent CBRE analysis of U.S. Department of Commerce data, e-commerce is having the largest effect on clothing and electronics retailers, but has yet to gain traction in other sectors like food and beverage or auto shops. Economy Editor Dees Stribling discusses which types of retailers shopping center owners should consider when creating their tenant mix, for the week ending June 23, 2017.