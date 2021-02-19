Ecore’s Crossings Rx Delivers Soothing Neutrals for Commercial Spaces

Ecore’s Crossings Rx Surface. Image courtesy of Ecore

Ecore has unveiled a new line of flooring for its Rx collection. Crossings Rx incorporates a textile pattern with the same performance characteristics of the collection’s other surfaces. The flooring’s durability stems from its vulcanized composition rubber base layer fusion-bonded to a heterogeneous vinyl sheet using patented itsTRU technology. The low-maintenance flooring delivers on quality and safety, lessening the risk of injuries associated with falls while delivering superior sound control.

Ecore Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bo Barber said in prepared remarks that the “textile patterns in this line add another layer of tranquility, in addition to safety, ergonomic and acoustic benefits.” With easy installation and an Impact Isolation Class rating of 52 with a 6-inch slab, the entire Rx collection reduces surface-generated noise, resists indentation and supports sustained loads.

Available as 6-foot wide rolls and in eight neutral colors, Crossings Rx complements a variety of spaces, including medical and acute care, therapy, group exercise, offices, multipurpose and fitness courts, and common areas.