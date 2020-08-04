EDF Renewables, NV Energy Strengthen Bond Through 200MW PPA

Image via Pixabay

EDF Renewables North America has signed a 22-year power purchase agreement with NV Energy for a 200-megawatt solar photovoltaic project paired with a 180-megawatt, four-hour battery storage system. The solar development, dubbed Chuckwalla Solar and Storage, is estimated to come online by the end of 2023.

The solar plus battery system is located on the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians Reservation, 35 miles northeast of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nev. The development will benefit the Moapa Tribe and local community over its operating life through land lease, tax and other payments, while also providing some 300 temporary construction-related jobs. Upon completion, roughly 45,000 average Nevada households will be powered with the energy produced at the Chuckwalla solar project.

The PPA strengthens the collaboration between the two companies—which, in June 2019, have agreed to develop and build the Arrow Canyon Solar and Storage project, another 200MW solar development coupled with a 75MW, five-hour battery, also located in Clark County on the Moapa Band of Paiutes Indian Reservation. Solar plus storage installations have been gaining traction across the country as the combined system enables the utility to provide more energy during the summer evening peak hours when demand is highest. Throughout the year, it benefits the utility and its customers by allowing mitigation of demand spikes as they occur.