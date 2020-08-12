EdgeConneX Adds 21MW to Denver Facility

EdgeConneX’s EDC in Denver

EdgeConneX has started work on developing its Denver data center into a full Edge Data Center (EDC) campus, by adding another building. The expansion will add 21 megawatts of capacity. EdgeConneX also tapped Megaport, a NaaS provider, to deploy its Software Defined Network (SDN), which will enable flexible connectivity between the company’s Denver facilities.

The new building will total 115,000 square feet, complementing the existing one. The Denver EDC is located at 8535 Highfield Parkway, in Englewood, Colo. The purpose-built facility is 16 miles from downtown and about 30 miles from Denver International Airport. The 98,900-square-foot data center is capable of 30 kW power densities per rack, or 600 watts per square foot. It also features a minimum of N+1 configurations for its PDU, UPS and generators.

“By expanding our available capacity seven-fold in the Denver market, we can easily scale existing ecosystems of network and content service providers to include cloud service providers looking to garner hybrid cloud deployments from enterprises. Additionally, by layering in cloud access solutions from Megaport, and managed cloud service providers, we are helping bring cloud solutions locally to Denver,” said Jeff King, vice president & general manager for Denver, in a prepared statement.

Customers of the new data center will be able to scale bandwidth on demand from 1 Mbps to 10 Gbps. The facility is carrier-neutral and features multiple Points of Entry, with various fiber conduits. Some carriers include Level 3, tw telecom, XO, Zayo, Comcast, AT&T, CenturyLink, Integra and Windstream. EdgeConneX currently maintains a right of first refusal on adjacent spaces.

Image courtesy of EdgeConneX