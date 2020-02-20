EHE Health Opens Manhattan Clinic

600 Fifth Avenue

EHE Health has opened a new clinic at 600 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center. The company previously operated out of 10 Rockefeller Plaza, one block away. The new space doubles the preventative health-care provider’s clinical footprint.

Tishman Speyer has owned the building for nearly 20 years, following a $1.9 billion portfolio sale in 2001 from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, according to Yardi Matrix. The firm also handles management and leasing operations on-site.

Built in 1950 and renovated in 1994, the building’s first two floors have a combination of office and retail space, with the remaining 25 stories exclusively home to office tenants. EHE Health first settled into the high rise in November, when it moved its headquarters to the sixth floor of the property. The health-care provider leased 66,344 square feet, according to Yardi Matrix. The tower’s other tenants include Lazard, Studio, Ryan and Trepp.

Earlier in February, Tishman Speyer landed a major tenant for one of its Brooklyn properties. The firm signed a 20-year, full-building lease at The Wheeler, a 620,000-square-foot skyscraper atop a Macy’s store.