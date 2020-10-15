Elevator System Combats Pathogens in Small Spaces

Sterilyft. Image courtesy of CEC Elevator Cab Corp.

CEC Elevator Cab Corp. has introduced Sterilyft, an elevator air filtration and sterilization system that combats pathogens using a combination of UVC light, high-efficiency filtering and closed-loop air circulation. Designed to mitigate health risks in offices and other multi-story buildings, the system features clean, chemical-free UV-C irradiation technology to kill pathogens as well as double MERV 13 filtering. Sterilyft also recirculates purified air back into the sanitized space of the elevator, sealing the shaftway from the system to prevent smoke and other contaminants from entering.

The system comes with high-powered components including a 710-cfm fan and can be mounted anywhere on the outside of the cab, ensuring easy installation. Maintenance requires minimal training, according to the manufacturer, with replaceable filters and UV-C lightbulbs available. Sterilyft is UL air quality performance tested and California CARB Compliant as well as ETL Listed for UL507 standard (U.S.) and CSA C22.2 rule 187 (Canada). Manufactured in its CEC Elevator Cab Corp.’s facility in the Bronx, the new system has already been deployed in seven U.S. states.