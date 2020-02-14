Elion Partners Buys South Florida Last-Mile Facility

1111 SW 30th Road. Image via Google Maps

Elion Partners has increased their South Florida presence with the purchase of a 158,000-square-foot last-mile industrial distribution asset in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Yardi Matrix data shows The Nature’s Bounty sold the asset for $22 million.

Located at 1111 SW 30th Road, the asset is close to both a dense residential area and several industrial properties, while the Florida Turnpike is less than 2 miles away. Completed in 1985 on a 13-acre site, the building includes one dock high loading platform that cross-connects eight dock high doors and 27 dock positions. The property features 600 parking spaces and expansion options such as more than 50,000 square feet of warehouse/office space and additional parking.

The current acquisition is the latest move in Elion Partners’ strategy to focus on last-mile industrial distribution assets in core markets like South Florida, Chicago and the Washington D.C. metro area. According to Elion Partners Managing Director Michael Yocco, consumer behavior and last-mile logistics have been the most important trends shaping the industrial market and will continue to do so over the next decade.