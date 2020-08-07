Embassy Suites Hits Milestone in Midtown Manhattan

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Embassy Suites New York – Midtown Manhattan rendering

New York—Co-developers Hidrock Properties and The Buccini/Pollin Group are celebrating the topping out of Embassy Suites New York – Midtown Manhattan, a 310-suite hotel that becomes the first Embassy Suites by Hilton in New York City.

The 40-story hotel will feature a lobby bar, a third floor café with adjoining roof deck, a fourth floor amenity space, and an adjacent three-level parking garage. The north side façade will replicate the look of woven fabric with a combination of colored spandrel glass and metal, as a nod to the Garment District. The property also features a design from Peter Poon Architects.

“It will appeal to a wide variety of travelers, from weekend social groups to weekday business travelers and meeting and conference groups, given the property’s central location and robust offerings that are a signature of the Embassy Suites by Hilton brand,” Bill Duncan, global head of All Suites and Embassy Suites by Hilton, told Commercial Property Executive. “These include suites with a separate living area, formal sleeping area, free made-to-order daily breakfast, and a complimentary two-hour Evening Reception with drinks and snacks.”

The new Embassy Suites New York – Midtown Manhattan marks the return of Hilton Worldwide’s upper-upscale, All Suites brand to the city, introducing a new option for guests seeking the comforts of suite-style accommodations in an urban setting.

“New York City welcomed a record 58.3 million visitors in 2015, and predictions show this upward trend will continue. Now is the right time to introduce Embassy Suites’ upscale All Suites offering in Midtown Manhattan as demand is only expected to grow,” Duncan said. “Also, this property is part of a larger trend we have seen from travelers wanting the comforts of an All Suites hotel, with the benefits of being centrally located in a city’s urban core.”

Located at 60 W. 37th St., the property features Embassy Suites’ latest design concept, Design Option III, which decreases the amount of land needed while increasing efficiencies in the development process.

“Location is everything when building in a major city, and we selected this site for Embassy Suites because it is in a prime spot for business and leisure travelers visiting New York City,” Duncan said. “It’s within walking distance of several major attractions, including Times Square, the Theater District and the Empire State Building; some of the best restaurants and dining options in the city; and several subway stations and Citi Bike rental spots.”

According to Duncan, high-barrier to entry markets are the next frontier for All Suites hotels, which have traditionally been located in suburban and secondary markets.

“Bringing Embassy Suites back to New York City is a key component of our growth strategy to introduce Hilton Worldwide’s All Suites brands in prime locations for business and leisure travelers,” he said. “This property also plays into Embassy Suites’ international expansion by increasing brand recognition in the markets the brand is entering.”

The hotel’s construction began in September 2014, and it is scheduled to open in early 2017.