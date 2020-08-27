Embassy Suites Orlando-Lake Buena Vista Sold, Awaits Renovation

Embassy Suites Orlando-Lake Buena Vista has recently changed hands, as Embassy Suites GF Management recently announced. The company’s affiliate, ESLBV Property Owner LLC has purchased the 334-room hospitality complex.

Embassy Suites GF Management is a leading national hotel ownership and management company that currently owns or manages 19 hotels under the Hilton Worldwide family of brands, including three Embassy Suites. The latest transaction marks the second Hilton branded acquisition this year for GF Management. The firm acquired its first hotel in 1988 and has since added 131 further hospitality assets to its owned and managed portfolio, totaling over 20,000 rooms.

Minutes from Sea World Orlando and Universal Studios Orlando, less than one mile from Walt Disney World Resort, the property is conveniently located in Orlando’s southwestern submarkets, surrounded by numerous leisure and business destinations. The 334 two-room suites feature modern in room amenities such as refrigerators, microwaves and sofa beds. Further features the hotel has to offer include tennis courts, indoor/outdoor pools, sand volleyball, a fitness center and an event space with a capacity of up to 230 guests. In accordance with every Embassy Suites hotel, a nightly Complimentary Evening Reception and cooked-to-order breakfast are also available at Embassy Suites Orlando-Lake Buena Vista.

The hotel at 8100 Lake St, Orlando, will continue operation as part of the Embassy Suites brand and will undergo a $13 million+ renewal during the year to come.

Photo credits: Embassy Suites Hotels (Hilton)