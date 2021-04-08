EMMES Starts Renovation of $220M Centerview

Centerview, Irvine

EMMES Realty Services of California LLC has begun a multi-million-dollar renovation of Centerview, two office buildings in Irvine, Calif. The campus also includes El Torito Grill and a McCormick & Shmick’s restaurant, totaling some 625,000 square feet. EMMES purchased the Class A asset, previously known as Main Plaza, earlier this year for $220 million.

Located in the Irvine Concourse, at 1920 and 2010 Main St., the property will undergo a renovation inspired by the architectural Art Deco movement. According to the plans, the buildings will feature a mix of classic and contemporary design. Embracing the original architecture’s stone and brass accents, the lobby and communal area renovations will include creative lighting, textures and a neutral palette. Renovated materials will include white marble with accents of deep bronze and wood.

Focus on life-work experience

The new Centerview design aims to create an environment to encourage people to come out of their offices and build connections in common outdoor and indoor areas. The upgrades will feature new site furnishing, lighting, art and landscape elements. Other improvements include modernizing the building systems, such as elevators, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“Our goal is to enhance the whole life-work experience,” said Ashley Proctor, vice president of operations at EMMES, in prepared remarks. “The new amenities will engage both tenants and visitors alike.”

Image courtesy of EMMES Realty Services of California LLC