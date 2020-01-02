Empire State Building Adds New Tenants

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has signed two new leases at the Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan. RaySearch Americas Inc., a software company focusing on radiation therapy, will occupy 12,800 square feet at the iconic building. The other tenant, BTS USA, which provides training and consulting services in the field of business acumen simulations, inked an 11,600-square-foot office deal.

“BTS and RaySearch chose to lease at the world’s most famous building due to the building’s worldwide brand recognition and urban campus amenities,” ESRT Executive Vice President & Director of Leasing and Operations Thomas Durels said in a prepared statement.

The Class A, 2.8 million-square-foot skyscraper sits at 350 5th Ave. and features a full-floor conference center, a STATE grill and bar, and two observatories overlooking the city. Notable tenants include JCDecaux, Coty, LinkedIn and Skanska. The property also houses the Shutterstock headquarters.

JLL’s David Dusek and Simon Landmann represented BTS in the lease negotiation. Winslow & Co.’s Dan Schwartz and Peter Rosenlow acted on behalf of RaySearch. ESRT represented itself in-house along with JLL’s Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Kip Orban and Harley Dalton.

Image via www.esbnyc.com