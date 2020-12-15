Endeavor Real Estate, Granite Properties Complete Nashville Tower

1222 Demonbreun. Image courtesy of Endeavor Real Estate Group and Granite Properties

Endeavor Real Estate Group and Granite Properties have completed the 1222 Demonbreun at Gulch Union office tower in Nashville, and have already secured five tenants for the property.

The joint venture of Endeavor and Granite broke ground on 1222 Demonbreun in August 2018, tapping Turner Construction Co. to build the office tower. The project team also comprises architecture firm HKS, as well as Cushman & Wakefield as leasing agents.

The 20-story building occupies a full block at 1222 Demonbreun St. and includes 330,000 square feet of Class AA office space, as well as 6,000 square feet of retail. The office portion features typical floorplate sizes of approximately 30,000 square feet, with minimal columns and full-height glass windows. The building’s amenities include a fitness center with lockers and showers, a 48-seat training room, a sky lounge, a catering kitchen, destination dispatch elevators, a small market with snacks and meals, a parking garage and on-site property management and security. The office space was also built with high-tech air quality systems equipped with MERV 13 filters.

The office portion has already attracted several tenants mainly in professional services and finance, including RSM Accounting, Insight Global, Dixon Hughes Goodman and Cahaba Wealth Advisors. Biopharmaceutical company Revance has also relocated its headquarters to 1222 Demonbreun. Jamil Alam, managing principal of Endeavor, told Commercial Property Executive that the office component is approximately 30 percent occupied. Alam also said in prepared remarks that Nashville’s low cost of doing business, highly educated workforce and quality of life are continuing to appeal to employers looking to leave higher cost gateway markets.

Live-work-play in the Gulch

The completion of 1222 Demonbreun marks the first phase of the Gulch Union mixed-use development. Endeavor and Granite’s project will also include a boutique hotel, luxury residential tower, retail and restaurants that will all be connected by a podium with a rooftop amenity deck.

Alam told CPE that the second phase will focus on the residential portion of the project and is expected to start construction late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021. Alam added that the third phase’s timeline has not yet been determined.