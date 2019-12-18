Enel X, Related Cos. Install NYC’s Largest Battery

Image via Pixabay

Related Cos.’ Gateway Center, a shopping center in Brooklyn, now holds the largest battery storage system in New York City. Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, Enel X, partnered with the property owner to install the 4.8-megawatt/16.4-megawatt-hours battery system, which will support New York energy giant Con Edison’s local grid during high peak demand.

Enel X and Related connected the storage system in front of the meter for dispatch based on Con Edison’s signal, which will create a direct relationship between the energy storage and the supplier. The lithium-ion system builds on Gateway Center’s sustainable features, which include a 764-kilowatt rooftop solar array and a 795-kilowatt solar installation on nearby affordable residential buildings. To date, the 1.2 million-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified retail center has delivered more than 100 megawatt-hours of stored electricity from the battery storage system to the local grid.

New leasing model

Enel X signed a unique type of lease with Related Cos. for the battery system’s site. The agreement’s structure removes the complexities of energy management and tenant participation. As a result, the key value of the setup comes from helping the grid without relying on customer revenue to make a project pencil out economically.

Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 3,000-megawatt energy storage target by 2030 in the Green New Deal. Enel X currently has 16 customer-sited storage projects in the state. Related Cos. also has made sustainability a key component of its developments, including the first phase of Hudson Yards, which received LEED Neighborhood Development Gold certification this fall. In early 2018, the firm’s 10 Hudson Yards was certified as LEED Platinum, ranking as one of the most energy-efficient commercial towers in the city.

Video courtesy of Enel X