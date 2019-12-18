Ensuring Coworking Space Wi-Fi Security

Image via Pixabay.com

One of the main concerns of a member joining a coworking space is data security in a workspace with many people accessing the same connection.

As an operator, it’s a fine line between not limiting or restricting internet access while ensuring the security of members and guests.

Preventing attacks

We often hear of data breaches, viruses and other hacks affecting companies of all sizes. A coworking space can be especially susceptible to such attacks if it has a basic wireless connection accessed with a single password that is left unchanged. With a mix of constant member churn, one-day visitors as well as established corporations, such networks can be more vulnerable than those of a traditional office.

