Environmental Justice’s New Bright Light

Photo by Felix Mittermeier from Pexels

During President Biden’s first month in office, he declared that environmental justice would be front and center in the U.S.’s efforts to combat climate change. But fresh momentum had begun building around these issues even before the president took his oath.

Welcome back to “Sustainability Street,” our podcast on the intersection of commercial estate and the world we live in. In this episode, CPE dives into the renewed struggle for environmental justice and how sustainability can make buildings and cities more equitable and healthier.

