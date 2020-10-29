EOS Investors Buys Seized Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Presidential Suite of the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. Image courtesy of EOS Investors

EOS Investors LLC has become the new owner of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, the celebrated five-star hotel that came under the possession of the U.S. government as a result of an international money laundering scandal involving the hotel’s former owner, Malaysian businessman Taek Jho Low. As part of a court ordered mandate, the 116-key hotel had been held for sale for $100 million subject to court approval, as noted on the website created for the offering.

EOS takes on ownership of L’Ermitage following reorganization and insolvency group Vedder Price PC’s appointment by the U.S. District Court to serve as special master overseeing the sale of the hotel, which was put up for auction in August 2020 with Keen-Summit Capital Partners LLC serving as exclusive real estate advisor. Proceeds from the transaction are to be utilized for the benefit of the people harmed by the aforementioned acts of corruption.

Rooftop Pool at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. Image courtesy of EOS Investors

Located at 9291 Burton Way, just a stone’s throw from Beverly Hills’ renowned Rodeo Drive, L’Ermitage welcomed its first guests in 1976. The eight-story hotel last changed hands in 2010, when Low acquired the asset, then operated as the 119-key Raffles L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, from Colony Capital’s Fairmont Raffles Hotels International for $44.8 million. Viceroy then took over management of the property, which has maintained its luster through a series of upgrades, including a $37 million comprehensive renovation in 2016. The luxury lodging destination features a rooftop pool, restaurant and bar, spa, fitness facility and, with an average size of 805 square feet, it boasts the largest guestrooms in the Beverly Hills market. As Tom Burns, vice president of EOS Investors LLC, said in a press release, L’Ermitage is irreplaceable hotel real estate in a sought-after luxury market with significant long-term barriers to entry.

Weathering the storm

EOS is planning a strategic capital investment at L’Ermitage, with the goal of capitalizing on the property’s iconic status and popularity among luxury travelers. Still, the U.S. hotel industry, even in sunny Southern California, remains highly strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. hotel occupancy level in the third quarter dropped 32.2 percent year-over-year to 48 percent, according to data from STR, marking the country’s lowest third-quarter occupancy level on record. However, some markets are faring better than others, including the Los Angeles/Long Beach area which, with an average occupancy level of 50.6 percent, was one of only four top 25 U.S. hotel markets to record an occupancy level above 50 percent in the third quarter.