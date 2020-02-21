EQ Office Signs Tech Company at 1 MSF Chicago Building

350 North Orleans

Affirm Inc. will open its first Chicago office this spring after signing a roughly 57,000-square-foot lease at 350 N. Orleans St. The tech company will occupy two floors at the 1 million-square-foot office building. EQ Office owns the property after acquiring it for $378 million in 2015, according to Yardi Matrix data. Recently, EQ Office sold a 136,744-square-foot, three-building office park in Oxnard, Calif.

Located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, 350 North Orleans is less than a mile from Interstate 90 and within walking distance of several subway stations. The LEED Gold building came online in 1977 and was renovated in 2014 and 2018. EQ Office spent $20 million on capital improvements at the building, including upgrades at the fitness center, tenant lounge and private roof deck.

Affirm will join a roster of tech companies at 350 North Orleans. Nitel, Shoprunner, Gartner, OPEX Analytics and Devbridge Group also occupy space at the 13-floor building. Affirm intends to create 100 jobs. According to CBRE research, Chicago gained more than 4,500 tech jobs in 2017 and 2018.