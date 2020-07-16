Equinix Begins Development of 4th Data Center in Milan

Image via Pixabay.com

Equinix has kicked off development of ML5, its fourth data center in Milan. The company will invest $51 million in the first phase of project, which is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

Plans call for a building with 15,000 square feet of colocation space and the capacity for 500 cabinets. Upon full build out, the data center will provide 45,000 square feet of space and accommodate a total of 1,450 cabinets. The project follows global environmental guidelines and will be fully powered by renewable energy. The facility will be designed to LEED Gold standards.

The new facility is situated near Via Caldera, roughly 5 miles west of downtown Milan. Public filings show the company paid $7.7 million for the land. Other companies with facilities in the area include IRIDEOS and T.net Italia, according to Data Center Map. Additionally, the location provides direct access to Milan Internet Exchange (MIX), TOP-IX and major telecommunications providers.

In June, Equinix debuted the 72,000-square-foot DA11, its ninth facility in Dallas. The company invested $142 million in the expansion of its Dallas Infomart Data Center campus, a 1.6 million-square-foot digital park.