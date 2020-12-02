Equinix Commences $300M Data Center Project in Singapore

Equinix SG5. Image courtesy of Equinix Inc.

Expanding its already notable footprint in Singapore, Equinix Inc. has moved forward with the first phase of development of SG5, the digital infrastructure company’s fifth International Business Exchange data center in the Southeast Asia island city-state. Once the project reaches full build-out, Equinix will have invested more than $300 million into the facility, which will ultimately feature 129,000 square feet of colocation space.

Singapore is fast becoming the digital hub and gateway for the Asia-Pacific region, and while the spread of COVID-19 is hastening the digital transformation, Equinix has long been keen on growing its presence in the area. “Equinix announced construction of SG5 in the second quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic,” a spokesperson told Commercial Property Executive.

SG5 will sprout up at 6 Sunview Drive in the Tanjong Kling, a data center park that the government of Singapore established to accommodate the headquarters and data centers of multinational companies. Equinix will invest $144 million in the first phase of SG5, which will encompass 18,400 square feet of colocation space. The nine-story facility will also be highly energy efficient, with green features ranging from motion-activated LED lights to hot aisle containment. Additionally, the data center will rely on NEWater—water recycled from treated sewage—for cooling purposes. Equinix expects to deliver the initial phase of SG5 in the first half of 2021.

Trailblazing

Equinix has long been committed to investing in the development of Singapore’s digital infrastructure, beginning with the establishment of its first Singapore IBX in 2002, and most recently spending $85.3 million to launch the initial phase of SG4, which made its debut in March 2020. Currently, the company’s portfolio of data centers in Singapore encompasses more than 468,000 square feet of colocation space. And there’s more to come, as Equinix presently has four projects underway across Singapore, the spokesperson said.

Equinix is in the midst of expanding its offerings across Asia Pacific, with two developments in Australia and single projects in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Also, the spokesperson added, “In August we announced our intention to enter India through the acquisition of two data centers from GPX Global Systems.”