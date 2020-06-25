Equinix Delivers $142M Data Center in Dallas

Dallas IBX Data Center – DA11. Image courtesy of Equinix

Equinix has opened DA11, its ninth data center in Dallas and its second facility within the Dallas Infomart Data Center campus. The company invested $142 million in the newest expansion of the digital park. Additionally, the firm inaugurated a 5G and Edge Proof of Concept Center, which allows mobile network carriers, cloud service providers and tech companies to experiment with 5G and edge deployment in a “sandbox” environment.

The new, four-story building is the first phase of the expansion and is situated on a 7-acre parcel at 1990 N. Stemmons Freeway. DPR Construction served as the general contractor for the Gensler-designed project. The facility accommodates 1,975 cabinets and 72,000 square feet of colocation space. Plans call for additional phases that would double the data center’s colocation space to 144,000 square feet and provide a total of 3,850 cabinets.

Located close to Interstate 35E, the facility is 4 miles from the city center and 17 miles from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The Dallas data center market is a major technological hub for the southern U.S. and a prime interconnection point for traffic from Latin America, with infrastructure serving both Central and South America.

Equinix acquired the 1.6 million-square-foot Dallas Infomart Data Center campus from ASB Real Estate Investments in 2018 for $800 million in cash and stock. Earlier this month, Equinix spent $750 million on a 25-property portfolio in eight Canadian metros including Montreal and Toronto.