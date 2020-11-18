Equinix Spends $206M on DC-Area Expansions

Equinix DC21. Image courtesy of Equinix

Data center giant Equinix announced it has opened DC21, its 16th data center in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Earlier this year, the company also finalized the construction of DC15. The investment for the two facilities amounts to $206 million.

The first phase of DC21 provides 41,000 square feet of colocation space and houses up to 925 cabinets. The new addition has an estimated cost of $95 million. Upon full build-out, the property will accommodate 3,100 cabinets and have 124,000 square feet of colocation space. The data center is located at 22175 Beaumeade Circle.

DC15’s first phase opened in the second quarter of 2020 and features 23,000 square feet of colocation space and can fit up to 1,600 cabinets. The property sits on 45 acres at 44780 Performance Circle.

Both of the company’s newest developments are located in Equinix’s digital complex in Ashburn, Va., which encompasses 16 facilities providing 865,000 square feet of colocation space. The area has the largest internet peering point in North America and one of the largest worldwide. Additionally, the region is a key communications hub on the East Coast and an important gateway to Europe.

In June, Equinix delivered DA11, its ninth facility in Dallas and the second property within the Dallas Infomart Data Center campus. The firm spent $142 million on the new construction.