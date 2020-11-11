Equinix to Expand Perth Digital Campus

Equinix PE3 IBX. Image courtesy of Equinix

Equinix has kicked off construction on PE3 IBX, its third data center in Perth, Australia. The first phase of the new project has a total cost of $54 million and is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The site for the new data center is adjacent to PE2 IBX and nearly 13 miles from Perth Airport. The two properties will be interconnected through a secure link bridge. The first phase of PE3 IBX will have the capacity to house 650 cabinets and 38,600 square feet of colocation space. Upon full build-out, the property will accommodate 1,650 cabinets and nearly 114,200 square feet of colocation space.

This will be Equinix’s 18th facility in Australia, with the company’s portfolio expanding across Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane. In the larger Asia-Pacific market, the firm has 220 data centers in 63 key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Singapore.

Due to its proximity to Southeast Asia, Perth plays an important part in Australia’s internet infrastructure. Additionally, two subsea cables connect Singapore to Perth: the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) and Indigo Cable, both of which terminate directly in Equinix’s Perth digital campus.

In August, the company entered the Indian data center market with the $161 million acquisition of GPX India, a subsidiary of GPX Global Systems. The company expects the all-cash transaction to close by the first quarter of 2021.