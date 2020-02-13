Equity Commonwealth Sells Boston Office, Lab Building

109 Brookline Ave. Image courtesy of IQHQ

IQHQ—formerly known as Creative Science Properties—has acquired a 285,000-square-foot lab and office building in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood. Yardi Matrix information shows Equity Commonwealth was the seller.

Completed in 1915, the three-story building is home to Caregroup Inc., HIMSS, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Prior to the sale, Newmark Knight Frank was overseeing leasing efforts for the property’s available space, according to Yardi Matrix.

Located one block from Fenway Park at 109 Brookline Ave., the asset is adjacent to the mixed-use, transit-oriented Fenway Center development and is within walking distance of multiple public transit options. The property is situated less than half a mile south of Kenmore Square, with the Longwood Medical Area and Boston University’s campus within 1 mile.

Last March, Equity Commonwealth sold 1735 Market Street, a 54-story, Class A office asset in Philadelphia. The 1.3 million-square-foot skyscraper—the city’s fifth-tallest building—changed hands for more than $450 million.