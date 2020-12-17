Equity LifeStyle Properties Buys Phoenix-Area RV Asset for $12M

Meridian RV Resort. Image via Google Street View

Sam Zell’s Equity LifeStyle Properties has acquired Meridian RV Resort in Apache Junction, Ariz., for $11.6 million. GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group sold the 252-site property after almost 15 years of ownership, public records show. NorthMarq Vice President Don Vedeen, together with Senior Associates Jared Bosch and Chris Michl, negotiated the deal on behalf of both parties.

Located at 1901 S. Meridian Road, the 55+ senior community is within 3 miles of several retail and dining choices, a little over 2 miles from the Mountain Vista Medical Center and some 33 miles from downtown Phoenix. Common-area amenities at the five-star property includes a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center and laundry facility.

At the end of November, a Marcus & Millichap’s team brokered the sale of Star Valley Manufactured Housing Property and C-Bar Diamond Manufactured Housing Property in Payson, Ariz. The manufactured housing and RV property sold for $2 million.