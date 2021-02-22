Eric Paulsen Takes on Leadership Role at Cushman & Wakefield

Eric Paulsen

Eric Paulsen joined Cushman & Wakefield as managing principal of the Orange County and Inland Empire offices in Southern California. Paulsen will provide leadership and help oversee the strategic focus, growth and talent management in Irvine, Ontario and Diamond Bar. He will be based in the company’s Irvine office.

“As managing principal, my first and foremost focus will be in maintaining our mission to deliver best practices, solutions and outcomes to clients, while continuing to elevate our performance,” said Paulsen, who will report to Andrew McDonald, regional managing principal & managing director of the company in the Greater Los Angeles and Orange County real estate markets.

A graduate from UCLA, Paulsen started his career in 1988 with CBRE, where for more than 12 years he focused on investment sales, transacting over $1 billion of real estate. During his 30 years of experience, he was engaged as co-chief executive officer to form Auction.com Commercial. He then served as vice president & general manager of Ten-X Commercial, formerly Auction.com. Paulsen also took on the roles of vice president at LNR Property Corp. and senior vice president at Prism Realty.

“Eric possesses exceptional qualifications, including significant transaction, operations, leadership and management experience, as well as his unique perspective and diverse background working with complex business development solutions associated with real estate,” said McDonald.

Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield