Ernst & Young Renews Connecticut Office Campus Lease

First Stamford Place. Image courtesy of Empire State Realty Trust

Ernst & Young has renewed its lease at First Stamford Place, Empire State Realty Trust’s 794,623-square-foot office campus in Stamford, Conn. The professional services company will continue to occupy 35,661 square feet of contiguous space in two buildings.

Located at 100, 200 and 300 First Stamford Place just off Interstate 95, the asset is adjacent to Hilton Stamford Hotel & Executive Meeting Center, less than a mile from Stamford’s Amtrak station and close to several dining spots. Completed between 1984 and 1985, its three buildings occupy a 54.7-acre site. The recently renovated property has a range of amenities, from in-house concierge service to a fitness center and a multimedia conference center. The tenant roster includes Berkshire Hathaway Group, Capital One, JLL, Partner Reinsurance Co., Trexquant Management and Legg Mason among many others.

Chairman Neil Goldmacher, Director Dina Deutsch and Executive Managing Director Greg Frisoli from NKF worked on behalf of the tenant, while Empire State Realty’s Jeffrey Newman, Kimberly Zaccagnino and Kristin Dermer from Empire State Realty Trust represented the landlord. At the start of the year, Goldmacher led a team in negotiating two lease renewals for Cantor Fitzgerald’s global headquarters in New York.