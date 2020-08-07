Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals Opens DFW Facility

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital. Image courtesy of Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals has opened a 36-bed, 41,000-square-foot inpatient hospital in Keller, Texas. The developer broke ground on the $23 million project in 2018, a few months after debuting an identical facility in Oklahoma City. The hospital provides rehabilitative services and registered nursing care to patients overcoming various debilitating illnesses and injuries.

Located at 791 S. Main St., the comprehensive facility features an in-house dialysis and pharmacy, physical therapy gyms, an aqua therapy system, as well as a fully furnished Assisted Daily Living apartment where a patient can practice “every day” activities. Other amenities include family gathering areas, an open dining hall and an outdoor mobility courtyard. All Everest hospitals are also designed to include 18 additional private rooms, with the entire infrastructure already in place to support the bed expansion.

The 4.3-acre property is situated some 15 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth, just south of Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital – Keller. Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance is 4 miles west of the facility.