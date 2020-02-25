Exeter Property Buys Charlotte Office Building

5815 Westpark Drive

Exeter Property Group has acquired a vacant office building totaling 67,949 square feet in Charlotte, N.C. JLL Capital Markets assisted the seller in the off-market transaction with the buyer, which was self-represented.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 1996, the two-story asset includes private and conference rooms, as well as a mix of creative and private offices. The buyer plans to implement renovations at the property. Enhancements will include new amenities, outdoor common areas, automation systems and an exterior upgrade. The project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of this year.

Located at 5815 Westpark Drive, on a 4-acre site, the property is just off Interstate 77 and 6 miles from both Charlotte city center and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The JLL Capital Markets team included Senior Directors Chris Lingerfelt and Zack Drozda, as well as Senior Managing Director Ryan Clutter. Fred Knapp, principal at Exeter, represented the company in the transaction. This month, Clutter represented the seller of a two-building, 226,863-square-foot office campus in Charlotte, N.C.