Exeter Property Group Pays $85M for Pennsylvania Warehouse

Exeter Property Group has finalized the $85 million acquisition of a Ritner Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial property in Newville, Pa. A joint venture between Artemis Real Estate Property and Verus Partners sold the building.

In 2018, the seller acquired the 85-acre development site at 3419 Ritner Highway for $18.8 from a private investor, according to DataTree. Regions Bank provided a $48.8 million construction loan for the project.

The single-story facility was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. The property has 36-foot clear ceiling heights, four drive-in and 120 dock-high doors, an LED motion sensor lighting system, as well as parking spaces for 249 cars and 243 trailers. The distribution center is 2 miles northwest of Interstate 81 and 10 miles southwest of downtown Carlisle. Additionally, the property is 9 miles west of the busy industrial corridor at I-81 Exit 44W.

The Cushman & Wakefield investment sales team that negotiated the deal on behalf of the seller included Vice Chairmen Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel and Adam Campbell.