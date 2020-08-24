Extra Space Storage Acquires Suburban Tampa Asset

9343 E. Fowler Ave. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

A partnership between Flagship Cos. Group and Blue Vista Capital Management has completed the disposition of an 83,270-square-foot self storage property in an Opportunity Zone in Tampa, Fla. Extra Space Storage, the current property manager, acquired the facility.

The seller and developer purchased the 6-acre land parcel at 9343 E. Fowler Ave. for $1.1 million in 2016 from Hide-Away Storage, Hillsborough County records show. Synovus Bank provided a $5.8 million construction loan for the property, which encompasses four buildings delivered in 2017.

The facility has 713 climate-controlled units and 27 covered RV parking spaces, ranging from 20 to 600 square feet. The store features a covered loading bay, security cameras and drive-up access. The site is a short distance from Interstate 75 and roughly 12 miles northeast of downtown Tampa.

Marcus & Millichap Executive Managing Director Charles LeClaire and Senior Vice President Adam Schlosser facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. In May, LeClaire and colleague Dave Knobbler completed the disposition of a CubeSmart-managed, two-property self storage portfolio totaling 85,700 square feet in Texarkana, Texas.