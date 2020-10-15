Facebook to Expand Denmark Data Center

Facebook Odense Data Center. Image courtesy of Facebook

Facebook has started expansion work at its 270,000-square-foot data center in Odense, Denmark. Plans call for the development of a 322,917-square-foot addition that will create nearly 900 construction jobs. Upon full build-out, the company’s total investment in the digital campus will add up to $1.57 billion (10 billion DKK).

The social media giant broke ground on the first phase of the facility in January 2017, with Mace Group serving as the general contractor. The data center came online in September 2019 and occupies a 124-acre site. During the development process, the company recycled 99.8 percent of all construction waste. The property achieved LEED Gold certification earlier this year in April.

The facility is fully powered by renewable energy from Facebook’s own wind farm. Another green initiative is the company’s heat recovery partnership with Fjernvarme Fyn. Upon completion, the joint venture plans to recover a total of 165,000 MWh of energy annually and redirect it to heat approximately 11,000 homes. The first phase already produces 100,000 MWh of energy per year, which is enough to provide heat for 6,900 residences.

Last month, Facebook revealed plans to invest $1 billion in the expansion of its 970,000-square-foot Newton Data Center in Newton County, Ga. In the second phase, the company will develop three buildings spanning 1.5 million square feet.