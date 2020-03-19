FCP Names Principal

Erik Weinberg, Principal, FCP. Image courtesy of FCP

FCP has promoted Erik Weinberg from senior vice president to principal. Since joining the company in 2012, Weinberg led the firm’s commercial real estate strategy and implementation, including a program concerning adaptive reuse projects. During his tenure, he has managed the investment of approximately $300 million in equity invested in commercial assets worth nearly $1 billion. Under Weinberg’s management, FCP expanded its commercial office footprint and influence in Atlanta, Central Florida, Nashville and Texas.

Weinberg also oversaw the off-market purchase, repositioning, lease and $226 million sale of One Dulles Tower, a 400,000-square-foot value-add office asset in Herndon, Va. The building was also subject to one of the largest private sector leases in Northern Virginia in the last 15 years, having Amazon Web Services as the sole tenant.

Before joining FCP, Weinberg was a senior associate with CW Capital, where he was responsible for distressed commercial mortgage loans and disposition of REO properties, generating in excess of $3 billion. Previously, he served as an associate at Cassidy & Pinkard Colliers and a senior financial analyst at BearingPoint Inc.

Weinberg earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and accounting from the University of Maryland. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute, having an active role in the organization’s Office Development Council.