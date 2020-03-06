CPE’s February 2020 Must-Reads

The year’s shortest month was packed with real estate news, including a series of high-profile mergers and acquisitions or expansions. Avison Young grew its Washington, D.C., presence with the acquisition of BMS Realty Services and, later in the month, with the launch of a new U.S. net lease group. Additionally, Walker & Dunlop continued its growth spree with the purchase of Dublin, Ohio-based MSF Real Estate Capital. In mid-February, Simon Property Group made headlines after announcing that it will acquire an 80 percent stake in The Taubman Realty Group for $3.6 billion in cash. A week later, in its largest corporate acquisition, Cushman & Wakefield purchased Houston’s Colvill Office Properties, less than a month after acquiring Dallas’ Pinnacle Property Management Services.

Last month, we looked at what the coronavirus outbreak could mean for the U.S. economy, in general, and the commercial real estate market, in particular. Cushman & Wakefield’s industrial outlook for 2020-2021 also pointed out, among other things, that the coronavirus crisis could impact the implementation of the U.S.’ new trade agreement with China.

On the heels of WeWork’s appointment of Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO, JLL’s Scott Homa laid out six predictions for the coworking market in 2020. As flexibility becomes a core feature of the real estate market, we highlighted the main trends shaping the shared space sector. And in an interview with Tishman Speyer’s Thais Galli, we discussed the institutional force behind the company’s coworking brand, launched in 2018.

February was also marked by big-dollar transactions, including Transamerica Corp.’s $700 million sale of the 500,000-square-foot Transamerica Pyramid Center in San Francisco and DivcoWest’s $610 million acquisition of a roughly 300,000-square-foot office portfolio in Menlo Park, Calif.

Here are CPE’s must-reads for last month:

Simon’s $3.6B Taubman Buy a Positive Sign for Class A Malls

The deal signals not only that Simon is in it for the long haul, but also that premier shopping centers are undervalued.

Top 5 Markets for Self Storage Development Activity

More than 123 million square feet of storage space was underway across the U.S. as of December. CPE identified the top-performing metros based on supply as a percentage of existing stock.

CRE’s Contribution to US Economy

NAIOP’s annual deep dive into the commercial real estate’s impact on jobs, GDP, construction and more.

Top 5 Markets for Office Transactions in 2019

The markets on this list accounted for more than 40 percent of the country’s sales volume for office assets last year.

Experiential Retail: What You Need to Know in 2020

How can immersive experiences breathe new life into obsolete shopping centers and what are the cash-flow considerations for such projects? Martin Zurauskas, managing director for nFusion, has some ideas.

Cross-Border Investment in US Properties Drops 54%

U.S. investors remained active overseas amid a sharp decline in inbound capital flows.

Behind the Projected Growth of Life Sciences in 2020

Cushman & Wakefield’s latest report examines the underlying factors leading to the sector’s rising demand for space and employees.

Global Hotel Investment Trends to Watch

A new report from JLL notes that while a certain amount of optimism remains, several factors will likely prevent 2020 from being as strong for hotel investment as last year.

