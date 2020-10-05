Feil Organization Appoints New CFO

Eric Lowenstein, CFO, The Feil Organization. Image courtesy of The Feil Organization

The Feil Organization has selected Eric Lowenstein as its newest chief financial officer, in which role he will oversee the private real estate firm’s financial planning, implementation of strategic investments, capital structure and accounting operations. He will be based in the company’s New York City office, reporting to Chairman Jeffrey Feil.

Lowenstein has more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, having previously served as general counsel at RWN Management. Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as senior vice president & chief tax officer at Edison Properties and prior to that, as a tax director at PepsiCo.

The executive started his tenure as a tax lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Lowenstein holds a BA in business economy from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a JD and LLM in taxation from New York University School of Law.

Established in 1955, The Feil Organization owns and operates a nationwide portfolio of more than 24 million square feet of retail, office and industrial properties as well as more than 5,000 residential rental units, hundreds of net leased properties and land assets.