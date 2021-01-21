Feil Organization Reveals Plans for New Orleans Redevelopment

by Evelina Croitoru

Retail and residential redevelopment proposal, 2537 Tulane Ave., New Orleans

New Orleans—The New York-based Feil Organizaton has revealed plans for an already acquired property located at 2537 Tulane Ave. in New Orleans, according to Canal Street Beat. The 73,000-square-foot lot that includes the 48,000-square-foot former Dixie Brewing warehouse was purchased by the company back in April for $5.6 million.

After filing a demolition request of the current standing building, Feil Organization submitted plans to the city, including two different ideas for the site. One of the proposed plans is an extended-stay five-story, 88-key hotel with an additional 59,000-square-foot parking area encompassing 139 spots. The second plan calls for a five-story mixed-use development including 20,000 square feet of retail, 35,000 square feet of residential space totaling 96 units, and 150 covered parking stalls.

The submitted demo request projects that the demolition cost will be roughly $200,000. The request does not disclose other costs. Louisiana-based architectural firm Duplantis Design Group is also involved in the project.

Rendering courtesy of City of New Orleans