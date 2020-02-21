Ferrero USA To Open Greater Phoenix Distribution Center

3600 Cotton Lane. Image courtesy of Ferrero USA

Ferrero USA Inc., part of the global Ferrero Group, will open a new distribution center in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Ariz. The 643,798-square-foot facility is expected to start operations in March and the company plans to add 50 local jobs at the center in the first year.

Ferrero’s new facility enables the company to distribute its candy bar brands across North America. In the future, other Ferrero brands, such as Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac and Kinder, will be included in the center’s operations. DHL Supply Chain North America will provide warehouse services at the property.

Located at 3600 N. Cotton Lane, the build-to-suit facility has easy access to Arizona State Route 303 and Interstate 10. The distribution center is some 23 miles west of downtown Phoenix and 6 miles northwest of a 790,980-square-foot warehouse developed by LGE Design Build and Clarius Partners LLC in the Bullard Tech Corridor.

Ferrero USA recently expanded its North America operations by opening a 730,000-square-foot distribution center in Jonestown, Pa., and assuming the management of two manufacturing plants in Bloomington and Franklin Park, Ill.