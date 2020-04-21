FirmVO Inks Lease at New York City Landmark

The Mutual Reserve Building. Image via Google Street View

FirmVO has signed a long-term, 11,000-square-foot lease at the Mutual Reserve Building, a 132,600-square-foot historic office property in Manhattan. The virtual law office provider leased an entire floor at the 13-story property also known as the Langdon Building directly from landlord Reade Broadway Associates.

Located at 305 Broadway in Tribeca, the Mutual Reserve Building dates back from the end of 19th century and was designated a New York City landmark in 2011. Designed by William H. Hume, the building was completed in 1894 and completely renovated in 2013, according to Yardi Matrix data. Amenities include an on-site restaurant, bank and convenience store.

The space leased by FirmVO features large common areas, five conference rooms, a coworking area and 30 private offices. FirmVO provides desirable office addresses for attorneys, as well as other services such as live legal reception and “smart” meeting rooms, without the costs of a commercial lease. According to CEO Aaron Poznanski, the firm’s business model is not currently affected by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused challenges for other sectors such as coworking.

The Tribeca location is one block from the Supreme Court and Federal Court, just north of New York City Hall and within walking distance of Brooklyn Bridge. The building is easily accessible through public transportation, with five subway stations and several bus stops in the immediate area.