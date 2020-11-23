First Extended Stay Hotel Opens at Columbus Airport

Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Airport. Image courtesy of First Hospitality

First Hospitality has opened the 122-key Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Airport. The property is the first extended stay hotel at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, that also acted as partner for the development, together with Rockbridge Capital.

The property is located at 4294 International Gateway, next to Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, at the junction of interstates 670 and 270, roughly 7 miles northeast of downtown Columbus. The pet-friendly property offers studios and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens. The airport terminals are within walking distance.

The Residence Inn provides a complimentary shuttle bus for the transportation of guests within a five-mile radius, including to the Easton Town Center, a prominent shopping destination in the area. Shared amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, grocery service and lobby bar. The hotel operates with strict health and safety standards set by the company.

